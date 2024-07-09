Business Standard
Oceanic Foods standalone net profit rises 135.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 58.30% to Rs 30.41 crore
Net profit of Oceanic Foods rose 135.71% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 58.30% to Rs 30.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales30.4119.21 58 OPM %7.045.31 -PBDT1.700.94 81 PBT1.390.67 107 NP0.990.42 136
First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

