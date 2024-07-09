Oceanic Foods standalone net profit rises 135.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 58.30% to Rs 30.41 crore

Net profit of Oceanic Foods rose 135.71% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 58.30% to Rs 30.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.30.4119.217.045.311.700.941.390.670.990.42