Karur Vysya rises as total business grows 15% YoY in Dec'24

Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Karur Vysya Bank gained 3.66% to Rs 225 after its total business climbed 14.93% to Rs 1,81,997 crore as on 31 December 2024 as against Rs 1,58,357 crore recorded in the same period last year.

While the banks advances increased by 13.96% to Rs 80,842 crore, deposits rose by 15.75% to Rs 99,155 crore as of December 2024 quarter as compared with the December 2023 quarter.

CASA deposits as of 31 December 2024 were 28,167 crore, up 4.28% year on year (YoY).

Karur Vysya Bank provides services such as personal, corporate, and agricultural banking and services to NRIs and SMBs.

 

The banks standalone net profit jumped 25.14% to Rs 473.60 crore on 22.26% increase in total income to Rs 2,856.01 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

