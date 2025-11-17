Monday, November 17, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kashyap Tele-Medicines reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Kashyap Tele-Medicines reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Kashyap Tele-Medicines reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales00.06 -100 OPM %00 -PBDT-0.060 0 PBT-0.060 0 NP-0.060 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mahan Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Mahan Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Cremica Agro Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Cremica Agro Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Rudra Ecovation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.82 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Rudra Ecovation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.82 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Modern Threads (I) standalone net profit rises 718.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Modern Threads (I) standalone net profit rises 718.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Prostarm Info Systems standalone net profit declines 39.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Prostarm Info Systems standalone net profit declines 39.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Rupee TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon