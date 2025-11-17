Modern Threads (I) standalone net profit rises 718.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.77% to Rs 77.67 croreNet profit of Modern Threads (I) rose 718.75% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.77% to Rs 77.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales77.6762.25 25 OPM %3.44-2.18 -PBDT4.511.45 211 PBT3.450.25 1280 NP2.620.32 719
