Mahan Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 356.67% to Rs 1.37 croreNet profit of Mahan Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 356.67% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.370.30 357 OPM %2.926.67 -PBDT0.020.01 100 PBT0.020.01 100 NP0.020.01 100
