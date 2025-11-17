Monday, November 17, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prostarm Info Systems standalone net profit declines 39.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Prostarm Info Systems standalone net profit declines 39.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Sales decline 34.41% to Rs 64.61 crore

Net profit of Prostarm Info Systems declined 39.66% to Rs 8.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 34.41% to Rs 64.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 98.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales64.6198.51 -34 OPM %17.5521.06 -PBDT11.9819.49 -39 PBT11.3618.89 -40 NP8.4614.02 -40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Pansari Developers standalone net profit rises 258.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Pansari Developers standalone net profit rises 258.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Pillar Investment Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.79 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Pillar Investment Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.79 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Halder Venture standalone net profit declines 60.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Halder Venture standalone net profit declines 60.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Supraneet Finance & Consultants reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Supraneet Finance & Consultants reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Spice Lounge Food Works standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Spice Lounge Food Works standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Rupee TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon