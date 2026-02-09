Kaveri Seed Company consolidated net profit declines 15.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.78% to Rs 210.21 crore

Net profit of Kaveri Seed Company declined 15.80% to Rs 13.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.78% to Rs 210.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 174.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

