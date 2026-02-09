Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper consolidated net profit rises 304.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.43% to Rs 176.81 crore

Net profit of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper rose 304.84% to Rs 7.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 46.43% to Rs 176.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 120.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.176.81120.7513.1810.4016.116.8111.112.517.531.86

