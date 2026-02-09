Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper consolidated net profit rises 304.84% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 46.43% to Rs 176.81 croreNet profit of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper rose 304.84% to Rs 7.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 46.43% to Rs 176.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 120.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales176.81120.75 46 OPM %13.1810.40 -PBDT16.116.81 137 PBT11.112.51 343 NP7.531.86 305
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:09 PM IST