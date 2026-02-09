Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 80.42 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 43.33% to Rs 8.45 croreNet Loss of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reported to Rs 80.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 79.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 43.33% to Rs 8.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales8.4514.91 -43 OPM %-670.30-494.23 -PBDT-65.42-76.30 14 PBT-67.99-79.44 14 NP-80.42-79.51 -1
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:09 PM IST