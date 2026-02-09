Monday, February 09, 2026 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 80.42 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 80.42 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 5:09 PM IST

Sales decline 43.33% to Rs 8.45 crore

Net Loss of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reported to Rs 80.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 79.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 43.33% to Rs 8.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales8.4514.91 -43 OPM %-670.30-494.23 -PBDT-65.42-76.30 14 PBT-67.99-79.44 14 NP-80.42-79.51 -1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:09 PM IST

