Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kay Power & Paper standalone net profit declines 89.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Kay Power & Paper standalone net profit declines 89.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 7.45% to Rs 8.80 crore

Net profit of Kay Power & Paper declined 89.29% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.45% to Rs 8.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.808.19 7 OPM %-2.390.61 -PBDT0.420.49 -14 PBT0.030.28 -89 NP0.030.28 -89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals lower start for India markets; Asia markets mixed

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump names Matt Gaetz as Attorney General, Mark Rubio as Secy of State

Dividend

Dividend stocks: Manappuram Finance, Emami, 2 others to remain in focus

FIIs add short positions in Nifty, Bank Nifty; OI rises up to 75% in Nov

FIIs add short positions in Nifty, Bank Nifty; OI rises up to 75% in Nov

Flying ants stopped play during India vs South Africa 3rd T20

Flying ants to burnt toast: 5 bizarre reasons that stopped a cricket match

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon