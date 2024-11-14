Amco India standalone net profit declines 24.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.32% to Rs 28.80 croreNet profit of Amco India declined 24.53% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.32% to Rs 28.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales28.8025.64 12 OPM %2.781.44 -PBDT0.841.02 -18 PBT0.570.73 -22 NP0.400.53 -25
