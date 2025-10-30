Kaycee Industries consolidated net profit declines 12.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.77% to Rs 14.91 croreNet profit of Kaycee Industries declined 12.42% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.77% to Rs 14.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales14.9113.34 12 OPM %14.9616.12 -PBDT2.292.31 -1 PBT2.002.03 -1 NP1.341.53 -12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content