Kaycee Industries consolidated net profit declines 12.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Kaycee Industries consolidated net profit declines 12.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 11.77% to Rs 14.91 crore

Net profit of Kaycee Industries declined 12.42% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.77% to Rs 14.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales14.9113.34 12 OPM %14.9616.12 -PBDT2.292.31 -1 PBT2.002.03 -1 NP1.341.53 -12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

