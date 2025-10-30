Railtel Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 4.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.79% to Rs 951.36 croreNet profit of Railtel Corporation of India rose 4.72% to Rs 76.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 72.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.79% to Rs 951.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 843.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales951.36843.49 13 OPM %16.2415.33 -PBDT168.30147.79 14 PBT121.43107.91 13 NP76.0772.64 5
