NTPC Green Energy standalone net profit rises 34.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.74% to Rs 460.51 croreNet profit of NTPC Green Energy rose 34.75% to Rs 86.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 63.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.74% to Rs 460.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 468.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales460.51468.67 -2 OPM %85.5585.06 -PBDT288.22254.17 13 PBT121.2990.09 35 NP86.0463.85 35
