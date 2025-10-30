Integra Essentia consolidated net profit rises 289.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.96% to Rs 120.67 croreNet profit of Integra Essentia rose 289.29% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.96% to Rs 120.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 131.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales120.67131.10 -8 OPM %1.971.08 -PBDT2.531.36 86 PBT1.610.37 335 NP1.090.28 289
