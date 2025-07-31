Kaynes Technology India consolidated net profit rises 46.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.63% to Rs 673.47 croreNet profit of Kaynes Technology India rose 46.93% to Rs 74.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 33.63% to Rs 673.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 503.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales673.47503.98 34 OPM %16.7813.27 -PBDT111.7172.48 54 PBT96.0964.12 50 NP74.6150.78 47
