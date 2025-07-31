Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMR Power & Urban Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.80 crore in the June 2025 quarter

GMR Power & Urban Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.80 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 2.29% to Rs 1648.45 crore

Net loss of GMR Power & Urban Infra reported to Rs 7.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1225.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.29% to Rs 1648.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1611.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1648.451611.58 2 OPM %24.3032.12 -PBDT79.52204.61 -61 PBT-80.4231.89 PL NP-7.801225.15 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Servotech Renewable Power System consolidated net profit rises 16.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Servotech Renewable Power System consolidated net profit rises 16.96% in the June 2025 quarter

SIS consolidated net profit rises 44.74% in the June 2025 quarter

SIS consolidated net profit rises 44.74% in the June 2025 quarter

V2 Retail consolidated net profit rises 50.92% in the June 2025 quarter

V2 Retail consolidated net profit rises 50.92% in the June 2025 quarter

MSP Steel & Power consolidated net profit rises 163.13% in the June 2025 quarter

MSP Steel & Power consolidated net profit rises 163.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sunil Healthcare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.91 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sunil Healthcare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.91 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayITC Q1 Results PreviewTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon