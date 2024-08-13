KCL standalone net profit rises 65.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.22% to Rs 110.23 crore

Net profit of KCL rose 65.14% to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.22% to Rs 110.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 99.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.110.2399.116.416.446.425.583.862.472.891.75