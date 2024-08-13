Tirupati Foam standalone net profit declines 2.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.52% to Rs 24.68 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Foam declined 2.08% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.52% to Rs 24.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.24.6823.398.879.751.051.160.630.660.470.48