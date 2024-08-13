Tirupati Foam standalone net profit declines 2.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.52% to Rs 24.68 croreNet profit of Tirupati Foam declined 2.08% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.52% to Rs 24.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales24.6823.39 6 OPM %8.879.75 -PBDT1.051.16 -9 PBT0.630.66 -5 NP0.470.48 -2
