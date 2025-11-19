Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 03:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bondada Engineering signs 5-year Framework Agreement with Adani Group

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Bondada Engineering signed a Framework Agreement with Adani Group to mark the beginning of a strategic design and construction partnership in renewable energy.

As the first tranche under this five-year strategic partnership framework, an order for 650 MW solar energy works was recently awarded to Bondada Engineering by Adani Green Energy.

Adani Group has ambitious plans to play a significant role in turning the vast stretches of barren land in the Khavda region of Kutch district into green powerhouse of the nation under GoI's RE Mission by setting up the world's largest RE plant of 30 GW capacity in their Khavda RE park, for which Adani Group selected Bondada Group as their strategic design and construction partner.

 

Bondada Engineering has recently crossed a major milestone of commissioning 1 GW solar energy. With about 1.8 GW solar works in progress and another 2.5 GW orders in hand in addition to 2.0 GW IPP work in Andhra Pradesh, the company is set to play a significant role in achieving the national renewal energy mission.

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

