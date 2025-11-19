Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 03:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd clocked volume of 4513.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 222.09 lakh shares

Gland Pharma Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Inox India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 November 2025.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd clocked volume of 4513.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 222.09 lakh shares. The stock gained 16.38% to Rs.20.53. Volumes stood at 198.23 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Gland Pharma Ltd saw volume of 12.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 75088 shares. The stock dropped 2.40% to Rs.1,747.20. Volumes stood at 63404 shares in the last session.

L&T Technology Services Ltd registered volume of 7.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 75189 shares. The stock rose 8.13% to Rs.4,405.80. Volumes stood at 59192 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Microsoft Windows 11

Microsoft prepares Windows for 'agentic OS' experience: Check new features

stock exchange, bull, financial markets, trading

Stock Market LIVE: IT, PSU Bank rally drives Sensex; Nifty tops 26k; Groww, Physicswallah tumble 10%

Anmol Bishnoi

NIA arrests Anmol Bishnoi after gangster brought to India from US

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi arrives in Coimbatore; holds roadshows, inaugurates farming summit

Al Falah University

LIVE news: Al Falah group chaiman Jawed Siddiqui in ED custody for 13 days

Intellect Design Arena Ltd clocked volume of 37.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.35 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.69% to Rs.1,150.20. Volumes stood at 4.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Inox India Ltd saw volume of 6.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 90516 shares. The stock dropped 4.81% to Rs.1,150.00. Volumes stood at 54629 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bondada Engineering signs 5-year Framework Agreement with Adani Group

Bondada Engineering signs 5-year Framework Agreement with Adani Group

Sensex gains 458 pts; PSU Bank shares advance

Sensex gains 458 pts; PSU Bank shares advance

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Concord Control Systems gains after arm bags Rs 19-cr Indian Railways order

Concord Control Systems gains after arm bags Rs 19-cr Indian Railways order

Oil India inks technology service agreement with TotalEnergies

Oil India inks technology service agreement with TotalEnergies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaGemini App Search More UpdatePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon