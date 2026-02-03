Veedol Corporation consolidated net profit rises 16.63% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.47% to Rs 537.73 crore

Net profit of Veedol Corporation rose 16.63% to Rs 43.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 37.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.47% to Rs 537.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 482.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.537.73482.429.597.9064.2550.4455.5643.5243.5537.34

