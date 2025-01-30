Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kedia Construction Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Kedia Construction Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.04 crore

Net loss of Kedia Construction Company reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.040.04 0 OPM %-50.000 -PBDT-0.020 0 PBT-0.020 0 NP-0.010 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

MPIL Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2024 quarter

MPIL Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Bajaj Healthcare gets DGCI nod for manufacturing of Pimavanserin in India

Bajaj Healthcare gets DGCI nod for manufacturing of Pimavanserin in India

Info Edge gains after board to mull stock split proposal

Info Edge gains after board to mull stock split proposal

Ifb Agro Industries gains on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers in FY25

Ifb Agro Industries gains on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers in FY25

Sensex gains 139 pts; European mkt opens higher

Sensex gains 139 pts; European mkt opens higher

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCMAT 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayDeepSeekLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsUEFA Champions League
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon