Kellton Tech Solutions consolidated net profit rises 22.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.71% to Rs 299.69 croreNet profit of Kellton Tech Solutions rose 22.48% to Rs 24.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.71% to Rs 299.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 270.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales299.69270.69 11 OPM %12.2012.00 -PBDT32.7627.67 18 PBT29.0523.52 24 NP24.0819.66 22
