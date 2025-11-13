Bright Brothers consolidated net profit declines 37.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.38% to Rs 98.97 croreNet profit of Bright Brothers declined 37.96% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.38% to Rs 98.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 88.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales98.9788.07 12 OPM %7.249.39 -PBDT5.856.30 -7 PBT2.663.71 -28 NP2.013.24 -38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content