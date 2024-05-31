Kellton Tech Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 23.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.11% to Rs 247.84 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 64.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 126.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.15% to Rs 982.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 917.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Kellton Tech Solutions reported to Rs 23.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 176.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.11% to Rs 247.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 242.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.247.84242.71982.89917.3312.986.8810.6310.1928.0614.6087.9184.2624.099.7171.9169.8023.93-176.4764.01-126.81