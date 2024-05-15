Keltech Energies standalone net profit declines 5.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.02% to Rs 120.94 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 62.84% to Rs 19.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.17% to Rs 449.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 562.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Keltech Energies declined 5.91% to Rs 6.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.02% to Rs 120.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 157.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.120.94157.10449.34562.856.956.307.204.5610.0910.4832.8022.738.428.9726.0416.686.216.6019.4111.92