Sales decline 34.72% to Rs 750.04 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 8.96% to Rs 272.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 250.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.85% to Rs 2899.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3252.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries declined 26.45% to Rs 91.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 34.72% to Rs 750.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1149.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.