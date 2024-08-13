Keltech Energies standalone net profit rises 38.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.59% to Rs 128.30 crore

Net profit of Keltech Energies rose 38.32% to Rs 6.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.59% to Rs 128.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 135.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.128.30135.897.496.2110.818.249.076.616.754.88