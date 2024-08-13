BCPL Railway Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 12.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.87% to Rs 18.27 croreNet profit of BCPL Railway Infrastructure rose 12.72% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.87% to Rs 18.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales18.2719.83 -8 OPM %11.718.62 -PBDT2.441.97 24 PBT2.391.93 24 NP1.951.73 13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content