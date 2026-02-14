Kemp & Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.67 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.33% to Rs 0.74 crore

Net Loss of Kemp & Co reported to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.33% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.740.75-48.65-41.33-0.30-0.27-0.33-0.29-0.67-0.22

