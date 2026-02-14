Crescent Finstock consolidated net profit rises 13.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 140.82% to Rs 5.90 crore

Net profit of Crescent Finstock rose 13.51% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 140.82% to Rs 5.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.5.902.45-0.347.351.201.020.720.550.420.37

