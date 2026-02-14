Crescent Finstock consolidated net profit rises 13.51% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 140.82% to Rs 5.90 croreNet profit of Crescent Finstock rose 13.51% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 140.82% to Rs 5.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales5.902.45 141 OPM %-0.347.35 -PBDT1.201.02 18 PBT0.720.55 31 NP0.420.37 14
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:21 AM IST