Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sai Capital consolidated net profit rises 52.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Sai Capital consolidated net profit rises 52.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

Sales rise 9.09% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net profit of Sai Capital rose 52.40% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.09% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.240.22 9 OPM %-200.00-304.55 -PBDT5.804.28 36 PBT5.173.59 44 NP3.492.29 52

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

