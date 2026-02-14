Sai Capital consolidated net profit rises 52.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.09% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net profit of Sai Capital rose 52.40% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.09% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.240.22-200.00-304.555.804.285.173.593.492.29

