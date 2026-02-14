Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics standalone net profit rises 65.28% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.20% to Rs 9.84 crore

Net profit of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics rose 65.28% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.20% to Rs 9.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.9.849.8215.048.661.310.741.190.721.190.72

