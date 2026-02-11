Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.36 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.36 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales decline 3.63% to Rs 8.23 crore

Net profit of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reported to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.63% to Rs 8.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales8.238.54 -4 OPM %40.3446.60 -PBDT2.541.87 36 PBT1.801.09 65 NP1.36-0.03 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adhbhut Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Adhbhut Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Longspur International Ventures standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Longspur International Ventures standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Manor Estates & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Manor Estates & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2025 quarter

SJ Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2025 quarter

SJ Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Cosmo Ferrites reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.32 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Cosmo Ferrites reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.32 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBiopol Chemicals IPOStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Apple CarPaly AI UpdateIndia US Trade DealTitan Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance