Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.36 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.63% to Rs 8.23 crore

Net profit of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reported to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.63% to Rs 8.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.8.238.5440.3446.602.541.871.801.091.36-0.03

