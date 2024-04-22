Kesoram Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 244.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.72% to Rs 1073.56 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 384.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 194.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.53% to Rs 3986.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3778.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of Kesoram Industries reported to Rs 244.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 26.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.72% to Rs 1073.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1055.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1073.561055.433986.883778.057.1110.268.827.16-27.170.68-87.72-109.21-67.18-25.16-224.61-211.73-244.42-26.13-384.09-194.27