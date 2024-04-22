Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit rises 362.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 62.56% to Rs 6.86 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 157.14% to Rs 9.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.32% to Rs 24.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Indbank Merchant Banking Services rose 362.96% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 62.56% to Rs 6.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.6.864.2224.9218.2848.2527.7348.4834.463.301.1312.035.453.211.0411.655.082.500.549.003.50