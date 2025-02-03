Business Standard

Monday, February 03, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Key minerals output continues to witness strong growth during FY 2024-25

Key minerals output continues to witness strong growth during FY 2024-25

Image

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 2:34 PM IST
Production of key minerals in the country has continued to witness strong growth during FY 2024-25 (April-December), after reaching record production levels in FY 2023-24. Iron ore accounts for 69% of the total MCDR mineral production by value. Production of iron ore was 274 million metric tonne (MMT) in FY 2023-24. As per provisional data, production of iron ore has increased from 203 MMT in FY 2023-24 (April-December) to 208 MMT in FY 2024-25 (April- December), showing a healthy 2.5% growth. Production of manganese ore has risen by 8.3% to 2.6 MMT in FY 2024-25 (April- December) from 2.4 MMT during the corresponding period of previous year. Production of Chromite has risen by 9.5% to 2.3 MMT in FY 2024-25 (April- December) from 2.1 MMT during the corresponding period of previous year. Additionally, production of bauxite has also risen by 6.5% to 18.1 MMT in FY 2024-25 (April- December) from 17.0 MMT in FY 2023-24 (April- December). India is the 2nd largest Aluminium producer, among top-10 producer in refined copper and 4th largest iron ore producer in the world. Continued growth in production of iron ore in the current financial year reflects the robust demand conditions in the user industry viz. steel. Coupled with growth in aluminium and copper, these growth trends point towards continued strong economic activity in user sectors such as energy, infrastructure, construction, automotive and machinery.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Saregama India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Saregama India Ltd counter

Swan Energy's subsidiary bags supply contract worth Rs 111 crore

Swan Energy's subsidiary bags supply contract worth Rs 111 crore

Divi's Labs spurts as PAT soars 65% YoY to Rs 589 crore in Q3

Divi's Labs spurts as PAT soars 65% YoY to Rs 589 crore in Q3

Power shares slide

Power shares slide

Industrials shares slide

Industrials shares slide

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUnion Budget 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025FDI Limit Hike in Insurance SectorCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon