Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Industrials shares slide

Industrials shares slide

Image

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Industrials stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Industrials index falling 536.25 points or 3.98% at 12924.86 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Siemens Ltd (down 9.05%), Pitti Engineering Ltd (down 9.03%),Rites Ltd (down 8.79%),VST Tillers Tractors Ltd (down 7.61%),Thermax Ltd (down 7.48%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd (down 7.41%), Zen Technologies Ltd (down 7.19%), Paramount Communications Ltd (down 6.88%), Bharat Bijlee Ltd (down 6.87%), and Jupiter Wagons Ltd (down 6.83%).

On the other hand, Permanent Magnets Ltd (up 9.24%), Jai Corp Ltd (up 3.2%), and Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd (up 3.08%) moved up.

 

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 913.92 or 1.82% at 49185.88.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 183.41 points or 1.23% at 14688.69.

The Nifty 50 index was down 130.1 points or 0.55% at 23352.05.

The BSE Sensex index was down 310.05 points or 0.4% at 77195.91.

On BSE,1100 shares were trading in green, 2838 were trading in red and 163 were unchanged.

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

