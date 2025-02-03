Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swan Energy's subsidiary bags supply contract worth Rs 111 crore

Swan Energy's subsidiary bags supply contract worth Rs 111 crore

Image

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Swan Energy said that its subsidiary Agneyastra Innovations has received a purchase order / letter of acceptance from Agneyastra Technion amounting to Rs.111 crore.

The contract is for supply, installation and commissioning of AI-based comprehensive infra-secure items.

The domestic contract has to be executed by 10 October 2025.

Agneyastra Technion holds 40 % stake in Agneyastra Innovations.

Swan Energy is a leading global conglomerate with diversified interests in textile, real estate, oil & gas and shipbuilding and heavy engineering.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Swan Energy declined 39.37% to Rs 51.28 crore as net sales fell by 15.62% to Rs 1032.19 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q2 September 2023.

 

The scrip tumbled 4.24% to currently trade at Rs 541.05 on the BSE.

Divi's Labs spurts as PAT soars 65% YoY to Rs 589 crore in Q3

Power shares slide

Industrials shares slide

Capital Goods shares slide

Sky Gold consolidated net profit rises 309.18% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

