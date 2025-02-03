Business Standard

Divi's Labs spurts as PAT soars 65% YoY to Rs 589 crore in Q3

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Divi's Laboratories jumped 4.31% to Rs 5,864.55 after the pharma major's consolidated net profit surged 64.53% to Rs 589 crore on 25.01% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,319 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Total income grew by 23.13% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,401 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax for the quarter was at Rs 726 crore, up 48.47% from Rs 489 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses stood at Rs 1,675 crore in the third quarter of FY25, up 14.65% on YoY basis. Cost of material consumed was at Rs 1,021 crore (up 28.59% YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 297 crore (up 10.82% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Forex gain for the current quarter amounted to Rs 10 crore as against a gain of Rs 18 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

On nine-month basis, the companys net profit climbed 43.97% to Rs 1,529 crore on 22.25% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,775 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Forex gain for the nine-month period amounted to Rs 38 crore as against a gain of Rs 32 crore posted in same period a year ago.

Divis Laboratories is engaged in the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients, intermediates and nutraceutical ingredients.

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

