Ausom Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 1187.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Ausom Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 1187.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 5:34 PM IST

Sales rise 27070.00% to Rs 54.34 crore

Net profit of Ausom Enterprise rose 1187.50% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27070.00% to Rs 54.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales54.340.20 27070 OPM %1.07-525.00 -PBDT3.200.35 814 PBT3.150.30 950 NP2.060.16 1188

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:34 PM IST

