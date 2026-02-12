Ausom Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 1187.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27070.00% to Rs 54.34 crore

Net profit of Ausom Enterprise rose 1187.50% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27070.00% to Rs 54.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.54.340.201.07-525.003.200.353.150.302.060.16

