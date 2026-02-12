Ausom Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 1187.50% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 27070.00% to Rs 54.34 croreNet profit of Ausom Enterprise rose 1187.50% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27070.00% to Rs 54.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales54.340.20 27070 OPM %1.07-525.00 -PBDT3.200.35 814 PBT3.150.30 950 NP2.060.16 1188
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:34 PM IST