Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 0.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.24% to Rs 4236.44 crore

Net profit of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 0.90% to Rs 80.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 80.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.24% to Rs 4236.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4518.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4236.444518.355.773.96193.10168.49117.83105.2980.9580.23

