Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 0.90% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 6.24% to Rs 4236.44 croreNet profit of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 0.90% to Rs 80.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 80.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.24% to Rs 4236.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4518.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4236.444518.35 -6 OPM %5.773.96 -PBDT193.10168.49 15 PBT117.83105.29 12 NP80.9580.23 1
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:34 PM IST