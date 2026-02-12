Munjal Auto Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.47 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.04% to Rs 605.81 crore

Net profit of Munjal Auto Industries reported to Rs 13.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.04% to Rs 605.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 522.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.605.81522.096.944.2738.1518.4621.192.9713.47-2.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News