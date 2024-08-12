Keynote Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 10.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.69% to Rs 12.22 croreNet profit of Keynote Financial Services rose 10.32% to Rs 7.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.69% to Rs 12.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12.2211.04 11 OPM %70.7074.37 -PBDT9.048.57 5 PBT8.838.41 5 NP7.917.17 10
