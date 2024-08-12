Business Standard
Hindustan Copper consolidated net profit rises 139.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 33.07% to Rs 493.60 crore
Net profit of Hindustan Copper rose 139.85% to Rs 113.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 47.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.07% to Rs 493.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 370.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales493.60370.94 33 OPM %38.1825.10 -PBDT192.17102.93 87 PBT154.1262.20 148 NP113.4047.28 140
First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

