Sangam (India) consolidated net profit rises 11.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.36% to Rs 693.05 croreNet profit of Sangam (India) rose 11.82% to Rs 14.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.36% to Rs 693.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 677.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales693.05677.10 2 OPM %9.717.95 -PBDT49.2442.32 16 PBT21.2420.68 3 NP14.2812.77 12
