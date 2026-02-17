KFin Tech appoints Nazish Hussain Mir as CTO

KFin Technologies announced that its board approved the appointment of Nazish Hussain Mir as the chief technology officer (CTO) with effect from 1 April 2026.

He is currently directing the adoption of applied artificial intelligence (AI) across the software development lifecycle, including the implementation of agentic coding frameworks and AI-assisted engineering workflows to improve productivity, reliability, and delivery precision.

Nazish pursued BTech from KL University, serves as the head of WebileApps (India), a wholly owned subsidiary and the core digital transformation arm of KFin Technologies. Since co-founding WebileApps in 2009, he has led its evolution from a specialized startup into a 400-person engineering organization supporting fintech, capital markets, and healthcare platforms across Indian and international markets.

Nazish worked with Wipro before founding Webileapps. Under his leadership, WebileApps transitioned from a services-led organization into a strategic engineering partner for financial institutions, specializing in managed services and large-scale platform modernization.

Meanwhile, the company reported a 2.02% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 91.99 crore on 27.88% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 370.87 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

KFin Technologies (KFintech) is a leading technology-driven financial services platform. The company provides services and solutions to asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes in India and provides several investor solutions, including transaction origination and processing for mutual funds and private retirement schemes to global asset managers across 18 jurisdictions.

The counter rallied 3.40% to settle at Rs 1,001 on Monday, 16 February 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News