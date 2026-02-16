Monday, February 16, 2026 | 07:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / USFDA completes inspection of Enzene's manufacturing unit at Chakan, Pune

USFDA completes inspection of Enzene's manufacturing unit at Chakan, Pune

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 7:32 PM IST
Alkem Laboratories announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) on 13 February, 2026 at the manufacturing facility of Enzene Biosciences (Enzene), a subsidiary of the Company in India located at Chakan, Pune.

At the conclusion of the inspection, the USFDA issued a Form 483 with 6 procedural observations. Enzene has achieved Zero observations related to data integrity - a critical validation of Enzene's quality systems and the reliability of regulatory filings.

Enzene is in the process of preparing and submitting its response to the USFDA within the stipulated timeline and has initiated appropriate corrective and preventive actions.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Arkade Developers secures redevelopment project in Malad, Mumbai

Arkade Developers secures redevelopment project in Malad, Mumbai

TCS expands partnership with AMD

TCS expands partnership with AMD

Benchmark indices rebound sharply; Nifty climbs past 25,650

Benchmark indices rebound sharply; Nifty climbs past 25,650

India's unemployment rate rises slightly to 5% in Jan-26

India's unemployment rate rises slightly to 5% in Jan-26

Sensex settles 650 pts higher; Nifty ends above 25,650

Sensex settles 650 pts higher; Nifty ends above 25,650

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentIndian Passport Ranking 2026IIT JEE Mains Result 2026Solar Eclipse 2026India Ai Summit 2026Personal Finance