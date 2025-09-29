Monday, September 29, 2025 | 04:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KFin Technologies launches IGNITE to empower MF distributors

KFin Technologies launches IGNITE to empower MF distributors

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
KFin Technologies announced the launch of IGNITE a flagship engagement program that marks a transformational shift in how mutual fund distributors interact with service platforms.

IGNITE has been designed to empower the distributor ecosystem spanning banks, national distributors, Mutual fund distributors (MFDs), and Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) with structured support, digital tools, and collaborative problem-solving, thereby enabling them to scale with greater efficiency, responsiveness, and trust.

At the heart of IGNITE lies a comprehensive bouquet of offerings, tailored to the unique needs of modern day distributors:

Dedicated Relationship Managers will offer consistent, personalized support across distributor categories

Service turnaround times will be accelerated with improved responsiveness and issue resolution mechanisms

 

Cutting-edge platforms like IRIS, KFin's integrated super app for financial intermediaries, and KFin KRA, the seamless onboarding platform, will simplify operations and drive digital scale

And through structured feedback channels, KFintech aims to evolve its offerings in alignment with distributor needs

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

